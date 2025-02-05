RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) Price Target Raised to $390.00

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $360.00 to $390.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

RBC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on RBC Bearings from $351.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on RBC Bearings from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.50.

Shares of NYSE:RBC opened at $368.32 on Tuesday. RBC Bearings has a twelve month low of $240.36 and a twelve month high of $371.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 50.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 3.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $318.05 and a 200-day moving average of $302.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBC. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 416.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 93 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 541.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

