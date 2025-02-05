Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Downgraded to Equal Weight Rating by Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLYFree Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on RBGLY. HSBC upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Trading Down 0.8 %

OTCMKTS RBGLY opened at $13.08 on Tuesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of $10.24 and a 52 week high of $15.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.69.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; brain health products; migraine-headaches and rheumatic pain products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Airborne, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Move Free, Neuriva, Nurofen, Mucinex, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

