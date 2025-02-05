Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Downgraded to Equal Weight Rating by Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on RBGLY. HSBC upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Trading Down 0.8 %

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

OTCMKTS RBGLY opened at $13.08 on Tuesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of $10.24 and a 52 week high of $15.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; brain health products; migraine-headaches and rheumatic pain products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Airborne, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Move Free, Neuriva, Nurofen, Mucinex, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

