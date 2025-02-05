RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Given New $294.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $318.00 to $294.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RNR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on RenaissanceRe from $265.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays cut RenaissanceRe from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $284.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on RenaissanceRe from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on RenaissanceRe from $364.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.27.

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $232.98 on Tuesday. RenaissanceRe has a twelve month low of $208.98 and a twelve month high of $300.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $257.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.43.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $8.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.94 by $1.12. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 15.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will post 33.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RenaissanceRe news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.16, for a total transaction of $254,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,178,270.72. This trade represents a 1.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNR. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 29.5% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 4.6% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

