Reviewing Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) & Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) and Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Erasca and Allakos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Erasca N/A -42.26% -34.97% Allakos N/A -140.87% -86.22%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Erasca and Allakos, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Erasca 0 0 5 0 3.00 Allakos 0 4 1 0 2.20

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Erasca currently has a consensus target price of $5.70, suggesting a potential upside of 220.22%. Allakos has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 692.71%. Given Allakos’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Allakos is more favorable than Erasca.

67.8% of Erasca shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.6% of Allakos shares are held by institutional investors. 21.5% of Erasca shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of Allakos shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Erasca has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allakos has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Erasca and Allakos”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Erasca N/A N/A -$125.04 million ($0.83) -2.14 Allakos N/A N/A -$185.70 million ($2.03) -0.12

Erasca is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allakos, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Erasca beats Allakos on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Erasca

(Get Free Report)

Erasca, Inc., a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company’s lead product is naporafenib which is in phase 1b trial for patients with RAS Q16X solid tumors and plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 trial for patients with NRASm melanoma. It also develops ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung and colorectal cancer, and advanced gastrointestinal malignancies; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors. In addition, it is developing ERAS-801, a central nervous system-penetrant EGFR inhibitor which is in phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with recurrent glioblastoma multiforme. The company entered into license agreement with Novartis to develop, manufacture, use, and commercialize naporafenib; Katmai Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop, manufacture, use, and commercialize ERAS-801 and certain other related compounds; and NiKang Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize ERAS-601 and certain other related compounds. Erasca, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Allakos

(Get Free Report)

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases in the United States. The company’s lead product candidate is AK006, which in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) and other indications. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

