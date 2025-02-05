Richardson Financial Services Inc. Purchases 300 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7,761.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,893,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $808,077,000 after acquiring an additional 6,805,982 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1,524.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,445,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $585,818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110,603 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,522,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,936,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415,012 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 168.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,530,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $531,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,844 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,194,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,777,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,064 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $109.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $483.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.10 and its 200 day moving average is $115.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $100.42 and a 1 year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

