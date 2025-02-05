Riverstone Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Riverstone Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.8% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 20,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylvest Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $710,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $109.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $100.42 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The company has a market cap of $483.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

