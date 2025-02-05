Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires New Stake in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 17,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZETA. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Zeta Global by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,710,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,332,000 after buying an additional 2,623,980 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zeta Global by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,266,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,302,000 after acquiring an additional 674,192 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Zeta Global by 12.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,187,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,900,000 after acquiring an additional 455,944 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 84,132.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,561,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 210.4% in the third quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 2,513,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,679 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Insider Transactions at Zeta Global

In other Zeta Global news, CFO Christopher E. Greiner purchased 7,975 shares of Zeta Global stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.80 per share, with a total value of $149,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,330,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,804,188. This represents a 0.34 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Imran Khan acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,800. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 129,901 shares of company stock worth $2,471,244. Company insiders own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ZETA opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.69 and its 200 day moving average is $23.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $38.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.17.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.68 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 45.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZETA shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Zeta Global from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Zeta Global from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zeta Global

Zeta Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZETA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.