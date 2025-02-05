Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires Shares of 41,914 ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 41,914 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADT. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ADT by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,574,011 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $238,906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,502 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of ADT by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,754 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of ADT by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 572,561 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after buying an additional 217,377 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADT by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 130,838 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 41,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ADT in the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. 87.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of ADT from $8.20 to $9.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of ADT in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ADT from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

ADT stock opened at $7.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. ADT Inc. has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $8.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.50.

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

