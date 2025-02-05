Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys Shares of 15,000 Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Futu by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Futu by 67.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Futu by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Futu in the third quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the third quarter valued at about $201,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FUTU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Futu from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.40.

Futu Price Performance

NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $98.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.97. Futu Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $45.15 and a 1 year high of $130.50.

Futu Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th.

Futu Profile

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

Featured Stories

