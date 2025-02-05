Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 75.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,108 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 40,529 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 208,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,450,000 after acquiring an additional 33,629 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,485,663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,644,000 after buying an additional 76,830 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 404.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,849 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 35,162 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 260.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,417,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,216,000 after buying an additional 1,024,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 15,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 77,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $3,029,583.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 708,159 shares in the company, valued at $27,724,424.85. This represents a 9.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TPH opened at $36.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.64. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.24 and a twelve month high of $47.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.23 and a 200 day moving average of $41.51.

Tri Pointe Homes announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 18th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TPH shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

