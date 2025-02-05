Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,966 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,826,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,060,689,000 after buying an additional 1,615,144 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 207.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,272,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,733,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579,313 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,974,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,781,000 after purchasing an additional 805,758 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 11.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,144,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,150,000 after purchasing an additional 334,386 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 51.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,644,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,897,000 after purchasing an additional 894,322 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $47.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.10. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.24 and a 52 week high of $49.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.80 and a 200 day moving average of $43.46.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

