Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $147,000 Stake in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Free Report) by 151.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,801 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Gerdau by 307.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,037,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after buying an additional 782,980 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Gerdau by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,295,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 385,535 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Gerdau by 298.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,097,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Gerdau by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,865,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after purchasing an additional 40,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Gerdau during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,741,000. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gerdau Stock Performance

NYSE:GGB opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. Gerdau S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $4.04. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average is $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Gerdau Profile

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It also provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

