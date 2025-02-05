Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $221,000 Stock Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 48.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,313 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,896 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the second quarter worth about $3,630,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in RingCentral by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 10,907 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $878,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the third quarter valued at $475,000. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 6.9% during the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral Price Performance

RNG stock opened at $34.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.38 and its 200-day moving average is $34.30. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.98 and a 1 year high of $42.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $608.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.91 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a report on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert I. Theis sold 1,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $55,060.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,195.10. This represents a 4.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ned D. Segal sold 2,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $121,222.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,332.80. The trade was a 21.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,188 shares of company stock valued at $4,113,047. Corporate insiders own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

