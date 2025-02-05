Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $236,000 Stake in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Vital Farms were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Vital Farms by 87.1% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in Vital Farms by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms Stock Performance

Shares of Vital Farms stock opened at $38.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 0.90. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.37 and a 1 year high of $48.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.27 million. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 8.68%. Vital Farms’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Vital Farms in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Vital Farms from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Vital Farms from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

Insider Transactions at Vital Farms

In related news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 44,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $1,684,456.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 613,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,115,595.02. This trade represents a 6.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total transaction of $1,036,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,014,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,973,099.10. This represents a 0.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 190,202 shares of company stock worth $7,855,957. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Further Reading

