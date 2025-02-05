Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $347,000 Stock Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 50.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 266.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth $42,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 106.5% during the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,758 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MUR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Murphy Oil from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Murphy Oil Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $26.47 on Wednesday. Murphy Oil Co. has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $49.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.45 and a 200-day moving average of $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 2.14.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.27). Murphy Oil had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 7.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

About Murphy Oil

(Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.