Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $558,000 Stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,741 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BSY. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in Bentley Systems in the third quarter worth $88,771,000. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 24.2% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 5,134,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,874,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the third quarter valued at about $42,773,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bentley Systems by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 683,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,752,000 after acquiring an additional 258,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,501,000. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

Bentley Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSY opened at $46.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 42.07, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $43.82 and a 1-year high of $57.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.54.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 27.73%. The company had revenue of $335.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 1,152 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $53,372.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,703,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,890,575.08. The trade was a 0.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

