Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $596,000 Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,154 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Stablepoint Partners LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MLM. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $648.71.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

MLM stock opened at $537.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $543.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $550.58. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $490.05 and a 12-month high of $633.23.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 9.85%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

