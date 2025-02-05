Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Invests $1.23 Million in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 122,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAYO. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,901,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Payoneer Global by 3.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,337,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,599,000 after purchasing an additional 67,255 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Payoneer Global by 17.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,129,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,504,000 after purchasing an additional 165,913 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Payoneer Global by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 881,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,951,000 after buying an additional 41,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,064,000. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Payoneer Global from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Payoneer Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Insider Activity at Payoneer Global

In related news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology sold 7,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $77,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,197,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,914,237.12. The trade was a 17.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Itai Perry sold 52,829 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $562,100.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 201,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,024.48. The trade was a 20.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,999,625 shares of company stock valued at $82,498,514. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $10.83 on Wednesday. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $11.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.72.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $248.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.44 million. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Payoneer Global

(Free Report)

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.