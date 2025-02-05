Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Invests $415,000 in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 23,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. nVerses Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 45.5% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the third quarter worth $264,000. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. acquired a new position in Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,246,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sportradar Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Benchmark boosted their target price on Sportradar Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sportradar Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Sportradar Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

SRAD opened at $21.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.20. Sportradar Group AG has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $21.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.65.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

