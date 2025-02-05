Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Invests $540,000 in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 29,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.08% of OneSpan at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of OneSpan by 860.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in OneSpan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in OneSpan in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in OneSpan in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in OneSpan in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

OSPN opened at $19.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.09 million, a P/E ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.77. OneSpan Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $20.16.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. OneSpan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.86%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Mcconnell sold 53,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $981,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,914.99. The trade was a 71.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Sidoti raised OneSpan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on OneSpan from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneSpan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.63.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

