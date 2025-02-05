Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Invests $981,000 in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,049 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 32.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 51,536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 12,612 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in BOX by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 82,888 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the second quarter valued at about $762,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 142.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 22,522 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $33.72 on Wednesday. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.56 and a fifty-two week high of $35.74. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BOX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on BOX in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Olivia Nottebohm sold 6,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $193,980.89. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 447,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,265,907.97. This trade represents a 1.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 4,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $155,548.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 140,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,549,983.12. This trade represents a 3.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,462 shares of company stock worth $2,765,964 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About BOX

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

Featured Articles

