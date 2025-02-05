Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stake in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 83.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,499 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Buckle were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKE. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Buckle by 52.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in Buckle by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Buckle during the third quarter worth about $86,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Buckle by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Buckle by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. 53.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BKE opened at $45.99 on Wednesday. The Buckle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.87 and a 1 year high of $54.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.73.

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). Buckle had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 44.11%. The business had revenue of $293.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Buckle’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.53%.

In related news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 20,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $1,050,670.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,760,187 shares in the company, valued at $90,420,806.19. This trade represents a 1.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen B. Rhoads sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $490,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 214,089 shares in the company, valued at $11,053,415.07. This trade represents a 4.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,589 shares of company stock worth $4,869,767. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on BKE. UBS Group upgraded Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

