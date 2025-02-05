Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,013 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WING. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in Wingstop by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Wingstop by 384.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WING shares. BTIG Research upgraded Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wingstop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $389.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Wingstop from $470.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $468.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.32.

In related news, SVP Raj Kapoor sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.38, for a total transaction of $86,285.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,285.08. This represents a 50.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop stock opened at $306.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 89.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.81. Wingstop Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $266.45 and a fifty-two week high of $433.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $298.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.12.

Wingstop announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

