Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 80.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,024 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 566.3% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $67.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.43. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.79 and a 52 week high of $73.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Xcel Energy Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.5475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.99%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.