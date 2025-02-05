Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 55.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Celanese by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,460,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,286,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036,362 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Celanese by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,500,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $611,931,000 after purchasing an additional 136,994 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Celanese by 7.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,606,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,145,000 after purchasing an additional 177,552 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 990,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,723,000 after buying an additional 69,606 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 608.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 689,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,754,000 after buying an additional 592,196 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CE shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $98.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Celanese from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Celanese from $102.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.82.

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of CE stock opened at $71.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.37. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $64.05 and a one year high of $172.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.17.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.41). Celanese had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

