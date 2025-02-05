Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 104,728 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 91.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,237 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 104,728 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 39.5% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,336 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Collegium Pharmaceutical

In related news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $908,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,839.36. This represents a 18.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of COLL stock opened at $30.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $997.49 million, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $42.29.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COLL shares. Needham & Company LLC raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

