Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 1,947 Shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,947 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in The RMR Group were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RMR. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 2,439.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The RMR Group by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in The RMR Group by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in The RMR Group by 7.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new position in The RMR Group during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ RMR opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $604.83 million, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.42 and its 200-day moving average is $23.09. The RMR Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $26.49.

The RMR Group Announces Dividend

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). The RMR Group had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $212.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.48%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.35%.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

