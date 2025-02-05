Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 5,276 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 56.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,276 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 20.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 7.5% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $184.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $141.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.62.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.48, for a total value of $270,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,332.44. This represents a 44.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 19,078 shares of company stock worth $2,474,347 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $120.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.38 and a 200-day moving average of $140.79. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.83 and a 1-year high of $164.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

