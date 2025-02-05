Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 7,049 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 70.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,049 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 6,975.0% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 784.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENPH. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $114.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $101.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $85.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.22.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $66.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 150.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.33 and a 12-month high of $141.63.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.15). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 10.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

