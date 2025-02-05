Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Takes Position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRS. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 21,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 10,094 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 3.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 364,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,137,000 after purchasing an additional 13,815 shares during the period. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,262,000. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 23,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $419,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Carpenter Technology Stock Performance

CRS opened at $192.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.64 and its 200-day moving average is $165.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.54. Carpenter Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $58.87 and a twelve month high of $213.65.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 9.34%. On average, analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Carpenter Technology from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carpenter Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRS

About Carpenter Technology

(Free Report)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.