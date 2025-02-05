Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Takes Position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stride during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Stride during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in Stride by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stride by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Stride by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRN opened at $136.69 on Wednesday. Stride, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.81 and a 1-year high of $140.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 5.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.52.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Stride had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 12.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Stride from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stride from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Stride from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Stride from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stride currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.83.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

