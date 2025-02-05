Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Stock Holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TNET. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 246.6% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 10,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in TriNet Group by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in TriNet Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in TriNet Group by 142.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 7,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TNET opened at $92.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.21. TriNet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $74.32 and a one year high of $134.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.27%.

In other news, CTO Jeffery Jon Hayward sold 2,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total transaction of $218,155.35. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 34,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,396.18. This represents a 6.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 11,942 shares of company stock worth $1,083,506 over the last 90 days. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on TriNet Group from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TriNet Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

