Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Acquired by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Roku were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Roku by 1.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,570,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,824,000 after purchasing an additional 244,793 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Roku during the third quarter worth $129,015,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Roku by 126.1% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,535,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,646,000 after acquiring an additional 856,401 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 3.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 955,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,373,000 after acquiring an additional 30,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Roku by 352.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 651,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,653,000 after acquiring an additional 507,643 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROKU. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Roku from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citizens Jmp raised Roku to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group began coverage on Roku in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Roku from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Roku from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.18.

Insider Activity

In other Roku news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $77,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,905,174.90. This trade represents a 1.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 8,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $621,027.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,940.16. This trade represents a 54.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,885 shares of company stock valued at $5,712,912. Insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Roku Stock Performance

Roku stock opened at $80.16 on Wednesday. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.33 and a fifty-two week high of $99.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.80 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.36.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

