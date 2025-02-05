Royal Bank of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Stock Price

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $246.00 to $259.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.17.

BR opened at $240.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.84. The company has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 1.08. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a one year low of $188.30 and a one year high of $242.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.24. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 44.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 24,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total value of $5,325,778.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,975,838.77. This trade represents a 47.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 10,757 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.82, for a total value of $2,439,902.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,878,118.98. This trade represents a 45.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,532 shares of company stock worth $12,264,846 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BR. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,746,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3,197.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 204,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,945,000 after buying an additional 198,169 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2,302.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 147,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,618,000 after acquiring an additional 140,886 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,650,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 97.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 198,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,765,000 after acquiring an additional 98,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

