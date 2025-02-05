Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Given New $301.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $271.00 to $301.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $287.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.59.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

NYSE:RCL opened at $263.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $240.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.04. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a twelve month low of $113.10 and a twelve month high of $277.08. The company has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.59.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.13. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 48.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 230,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.62, for a total transaction of $53,732,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,556,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,335,253,633.20. The trade was a 1.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 3,256 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.62, for a total transaction of $763,922.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,243,287.76. This trade represents a 12.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 372,609 shares of company stock valued at $87,647,208 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth $26,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 257.4% during the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

See Also

