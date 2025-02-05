Sacks Parente Golf (NASDAQ:SPGC) to Buyback $1.00 million in Outstanding Stock

Sacks Parente Golf (NASDAQ:SPGC – Get Free Report) declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 3rd, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $1.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 85.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Shares of NASDAQ SPGC opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. Sacks Parente Golf has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $9.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 4.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.13.

In other news, Director Brett Widney Hoge acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.31 per share, with a total value of $31,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 186,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,664.34. The trade was a 116.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 170,000 shares of company stock worth $64,530. Insiders own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc, a technology-forward golf company, manufactures and sells golf products. The company provides putting instruments, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related products. It also offers online custom fitting programs. The company sells its products through e-commerce, distributors, wholesale customers, including pro-shops at golf courses and off-course retailers, sporting goods retailers, online retailers, third-party distributors, and through Club Champion Golf, as well as through mass merchants and corporate customers in the Americas, Asia, and Europe.

