SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,099 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAP. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in shares of SAP by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000.

SAP stock opened at $278.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.61 billion, a PE ratio of 96.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.23. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $173.09 and a 12-month high of $280.53.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.02). SAP had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $265.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SAP from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SAP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.83.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

