SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 151,863,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,801,457,000 after acquiring an additional 395,218 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,194,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,777,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,064 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,522,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,936,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415,012 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,160,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,652,589,000 after purchasing an additional 146,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,197,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,422,538,000 after purchasing an additional 949,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 2.7 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $109.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.13. The company has a market cap of $483.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.42 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XOM. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Bernstein Bank lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.