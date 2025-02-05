SFG Wealth Management LLC. Sells 70 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,754 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.4% of SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. IFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,625.0% in the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,958,982.72. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,145.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,630 shares in the company, valued at $19,858,105.50. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,027,340 shares of company stock worth $1,252,456,773. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $242.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.83, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Maxim Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.56.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

