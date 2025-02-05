SG Americas Securities LLC Has $337,000 Stock Holdings in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,309 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in First Foundation were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC increased its stake in First Foundation by 115.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 2,898,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,861 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in First Foundation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,373,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in First Foundation by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,099,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,063,000 after buying an additional 1,019,484 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in First Foundation in the third quarter worth approximately $4,428,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in First Foundation by 143.7% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 859,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after acquiring an additional 506,956 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Foundation Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $5.11 on Wednesday. First Foundation Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $8.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $421.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

