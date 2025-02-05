Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHO. Wedbush raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Atb Cap Markets cut Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Loop Capital raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Shopify to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.
Shopify Stock Performance
About Shopify
