Sirius XM (SIRI) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Sirius XM (NASDAQ: SIRI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/3/2025 – Sirius XM had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $29.00 to $24.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/30/2025 – Sirius XM had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

1/29/2025 – Sirius XM had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $30.00 to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/23/2025 – Sirius XM had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $21.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

12/19/2024 – Sirius XM had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $16.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

12/13/2024 – Sirius XM had its price target lowered by analysts at Barrington Research from $40.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/11/2024 – Sirius XM had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $28.00 to $29.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/11/2024 – Sirius XM had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

12/10/2024 – Sirius XM was downgraded by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Sirius XM Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $24.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.47 and a 1 year high of $51.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.84, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Sirius XM had a negative net margin of 24.03% and a positive return on equity of 13.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently -16.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIRI. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 574.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 2,683.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Articles

