Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Purchased by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Snap-on by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the third quarter worth $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the third quarter worth $39,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Snap-on by 38.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $356.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $349.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.11. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $252.98 and a 12 month high of $373.89.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $2.14 per share. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 44.06%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Snap-on from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Snap-on from $324.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Snap-on from $290.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on Snap-on from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 21,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.83, for a total transaction of $7,729,261.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 769,738 shares in the company, valued at $273,126,134.54. The trade was a 2.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.62, for a total value of $2,401,706.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,994,210.16. This represents a 6.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,192 shares of company stock worth $11,400,978 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

