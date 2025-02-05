Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV) Shares Purchased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Solventum were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Solventum by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Solventum by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Solventum by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. KKM Financial LLC boosted its position in Solventum by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Solventum by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period.

Get Solventum alerts:

Solventum Price Performance

SOLV opened at $74.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.21 and a 200-day moving average of $67.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Solventum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.16 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Solventum ( NYSE:SOLV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Solventum Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SOLV. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Solventum in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Solventum in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Solventum from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Solventum from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Solventum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on SOLV

Solventum Profile

(Free Report)

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Solventum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solventum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.