Spire Wealth Management Acquires New Stake in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CAVA Group during the third quarter valued at $5,524,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CAVA Group by 8.9% during the third quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC now owns 479,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,364,000 after purchasing an additional 39,319 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CAVA Group by 262.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,918,000 after purchasing an additional 373,835 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in CAVA Group by 36.8% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 15,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in CAVA Group during the third quarter worth about $1,293,000. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Get CAVA Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAVA. Loop Capital lifted their price target on CAVA Group from $122.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on CAVA Group from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CAVA Group from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CAVA Group from $118.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CAVA Group from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.13.

CAVA Group Stock Up 3.8 %

CAVA Group stock opened at $142.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 309.85 and a beta of 3.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.94 and its 200 day moving average is $121.26. CAVA Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.68 and a twelve month high of $172.43.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $243.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.05 million. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at CAVA Group

In other news, insider Theodoros Xenohristos sold 851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $101,422.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,785,024.10. This represents a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen Kochevar sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,307 shares in the company, valued at $182,980. The trade was a 91.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 681,784 shares of company stock valued at $100,756,372. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CAVA Group

(Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.