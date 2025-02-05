Spire Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 213.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,614 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 224.3% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 459.5% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter.

SCHX stock opened at $23.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.69 and its 200 day moving average is $22.80. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $24.23.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

