Spire Wealth Management Buys 16,389 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT)

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT – Free Report) by 175.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,389 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. City Center Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 14,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 22,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period.

BATS UOCT opened at $35.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $100.24 million, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.06.

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (UOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

