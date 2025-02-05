Spire Wealth Management Buys 2,013 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 184.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWO. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Atmos Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $297.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $242.63 and a 12 month high of $317.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $298.23 and its 200 day moving average is $288.11.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

