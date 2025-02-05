Spire Wealth Management Buys Shares of 236,150 PSQ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PSQH)

Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PSQ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PSQH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 236,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PSQ by 28.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 44,282 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of PSQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PSQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 17.32% of the company’s stock.
PSQ Price Performance
Shares of PSQH opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. PSQ Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $7.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.10 and a 200 day moving average of $3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $133.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of -0.29.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSQH shares. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of PSQ from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of PSQ in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.
View Our Latest Report on PSQH
About PSQ
PSQ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online marketplace through advertising and eCommerce in the United States. It operates through two segments, Marketplace and Brands segments. The PSQ platform is accessible through its mobile application and website. The company also sells diapers and wipes to mothers online under the EveryLife brand name.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PSQ
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Rocket Lab’s Growth Strategy: Small Rockets, Massive Potential
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Goldman Sachs vs. Morgan Stanley—Which Stock Has More Upside?
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- 3 Reasons Bulls Will Win on Super Micro Computer Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PSQ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PSQH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for PSQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PSQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.