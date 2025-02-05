Spire Wealth Management Buys Shares of 236,150 PSQ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PSQH)

Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PSQ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PSQH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 236,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PSQ by 28.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 44,282 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of PSQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PSQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PSQ alerts:

PSQ Price Performance

Shares of PSQH opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. PSQ Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $7.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.10 and a 200 day moving average of $3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $133.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of -0.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSQ ( NYSE:PSQH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). PSQ had a negative return on equity of 404.92% and a negative net margin of 227.52%. The company had revenue of $6.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PSQ Holdings, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSQH shares. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of PSQ from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of PSQ in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

View Our Latest Report on PSQH

About PSQ

(Free Report)

PSQ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online marketplace through advertising and eCommerce in the United States. It operates through two segments, Marketplace and Brands segments. The PSQ platform is accessible through its mobile application and website. The company also sells diapers and wipes to mothers online under the EveryLife brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PSQ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PSQH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PSQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PSQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.