Spire Wealth Management Decreases Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Spire Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,975 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 25.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,167,946 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $340,427,000 after buying an additional 638,058 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 10.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,154,561 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $231,529,000 after buying an additional 210,113 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 11,417.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,106,410 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $118,895,000 after buying an additional 1,096,804 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 32.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 662,496 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $71,192,000 after buying an additional 162,976 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 65.7% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 516,472 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $55,500,000 after buying an additional 204,828 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Louisiana-Pacific

In other news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $34,023.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,835.58. This represents a 1.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $283,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,225.50. This represents a 11.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Down 0.9 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $116.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.20. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $63.76 and a 12-month high of $122.87.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LPX. StockNews.com cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Louisiana-Pacific

About Louisiana-Pacific

(Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.